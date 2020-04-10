A 33-year-old man accused of killing two women at a Brownstown home on Thursday was ordered held in lieu of $1 million bail during a preliminary appearance hearing Friday.
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies and Yakama Nation Tribal police were called to the trailer home in the 11000 block of Branch Road near Harrah around 3:50 p.m. on a call that a man had stabbed two people. Arriving officers found one woman lying in a pool of blood at the back door, while another woman was found on a couch next to a man who was covered with blood, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Deputies took the man, identified as Edward C. Robinson of Wapato, into custody, the affidavit said. Robinson’s hand was bandaged and had wounds consistent with someone whose hand slipped while using a knife to stab, the affidavit said.
Authorities have not released the victims' names at this time, but court records indicate that they were related to Robinson, the affidavit said. Autopsies took place Friday.
A witness said he heard screaming from the house five minutes after Robinson arrived and found the one woman on the kitchen floor as Robinson stood over her with a folding knife, the affidavit said. He retreated when Robinson came toward him with the knife, the affidavit said, and Robinson then locked the door.
The witness then saw through a window Robinson stabbing the other woman as her 3-year-old child screamed, the affidavit said. The witness pulled the child out of the window and, armed with a rake, went in to the house to try to defend the other woman. Robinson hit the woman with a kitchen stool as she tried to escape, the affidavit said.
The witness went to a neighbor’s home and told her to call 911, the affidavit said.
Robinson was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder. Yakima County Superior Court Judge David Elofson ordered him held in lieu of $1 million bail Friday.