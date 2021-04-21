One of two defendants in a 2020 home-invasion robbery that left a Terrace Heights man dead is expected to become a prosecution witness.
Daniel Keoni Molina, 21, entered an Alford plea to being an accomplice to second-degree murder and pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary Monday in connection with the May 6 incident.
An Alford plea allows Molina to maintain innocence on the murder charge while conceding that prosecutors had enough evidence to convince a jury to find him guilty.
In return for his plea, prosecutors dropped a second-degree assault charge and downgraded the robbery charged to an attempted robbery, agreeing to recommend a total of 20 years in prison, below the state sentencing guidelines.
To get that deal, Molina must testify against his co-defendant, Forrest Arthur Beggs, when he goes on trial, or prosecutors may pursue additional charges or seek a longer sentence, according to court documents.
Beggs, 20, and Molina are accused of killing Robert Carl Leroy Born during a home invasion at Born’s North 39th Street home.
In his statement as part of his guilty plea, Molina said he and Beggs went to Born’s home armed with guns to steal money and marijuana from Born. Inside the house, Born confronted them and fought with Molina, the statement said.
During that fight, Beggs shot Born in the torso, and the pair ran from the house, the statement said. Born’s mother was also hit in the head and arm with the butt of a long gun, court documents said.
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies said they found $10,000 cash and 2 pounds of marijuana in Born’s room, according to court documents.
Born, 30, was initially treated at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, but died at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle May 17, 2020, due to complications from the gunshot wound, according to court documents.
Born identified Beggs as his shooter, while Molina was identified as a suspect after still shots from security camera footage at Born’s home were published in the Yakima Herald-Republic. Both men were arrested in June, according to court documents. Both men were initially charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and second-degree assault.
Beggs is in the Yakima County jail awaiting trial.