A Toppenish man was arraigned Thursday on charges he fatally struck a truck driver with his vehicle on Interstate 82 in December and did not stop to help.
Joshua Willis Clark, 33, pleaded not guilty to a charge of hit and run-fatality in the death of Lakhwinder Singh on Dec. 15.
Singh, a 30-year-old SeaTac resident, was standing outside his truck, which was parked on the westbound shoulder of Interstate 82 about 2 miles north of Toppenish, when he was hit by a driver around 4:45 p.m. Dec. 15, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Singh was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver never stopped, according to the State Patrol.
Troopers said parts from the vehicle that struck Singh were found at the scene, and a motorist reported seeing a Toyota Rav4 in the area with damage consistent with a collision, according to court documents.
A Wapato woman called State Patrol investigators on Dec. 19 and said that a vehicle matching the description of the one troopers were seeking was on her property, and that her nephew was the driver, the documents said.
Investigators examined the vehicle and found damage on the front and right side, along with clothing fibers and blood, court documents said. The woman told investigators that her nephew, identified as Clark, had shown up on the evening of Dec. 15 and said he had hit a pole after being shot at.
A warrant was issued for Clark’s arrest, and he was booked into the Yakima County jail on Jan. 15. He is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.