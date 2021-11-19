A 40-year-old Selah woman accused of shooting a man in the face Nov. 11 at a downtown Yakima apartment is in custody.
Alicia Marie McCormick was arrested Thursday after she was spotted at a bail bond office, said Yakima police Capt. Jay Seely. At the time of her arrest, she was out on bail on an unrelated charge of felony harassment and unlawful firearms possession, according to court documents.
McCormick is charged with first-degree assault and first-degree unlawful firearms possession in the shooting a 31-year-old man at the Senator Apartments, 31, N. Front St., Nov. 11.
The man, who was found running through downtown Yakima with a gunshot wound to his face, told police that he was at an apartment where people met to use drugs, and McCormick had shoved a gun in his face and shot him in the cheek, according to a probable cause affidavit.
He told officers that McCormick thought he was responsible for the shooting death of Jose “Joey” Cantu on Oct. 30, as he was with Cantu when he was fatally shot in the 400 block of West Chestnut Avenue.
During McCormick’s preliminary appearance hearing Friday, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Heather Thorn recommended maintaining the $500,000 bail set when the warrant was issued for McCormick’s arrest.
McCormick, she said, has three prior felony convictions and failed to observe the conditions of her pretrial release on her pending charges, which McCormick vehemently denied in court.
“I have been in full compliance with pretrial services and checking in with them,” McCormick said.
“But you were not in compliance with the court order,” Judge Richard Bartheld said. “Under no circumstances were you to possess any firearms.”
“I didn’t,” McCormick said.
But Bartheld said the allegation in this case is that she shot someone in the face with a gun, and while it was not a life-threatening injury, it still constituted a first-degree assault.
“The court finds under the circumstances of this case that you are a severe danger to the community,” Bartheld said, ordering the bail be maintained.
