The suspect in the robbery of a Yakima market will spend almost six years in federal prison.
U.S. District Court Judge Sal Mendoza Jr. sentenced Brendan Taylor Hull, 21, for his role in the Dec. 1, 2019, robbery of Mercado Latino II, 718 S. Sixth St. Mendoza handed down the sentence during an Aug. 24 hearing in Yakima.
Hull, who was listed in court records as a transient, pleaded guilty to robbery affecting commerce in April as part of a plea agreement.
Originally charged with first-degree robbery and unlawful firearms possession in Yakima County Superior Court, Hull was indicted in federal court on the grounds that the robbery interfered with interstate commerce because the shop sold tobacco and other products that were produced outside Washington state.
A store clerk told police that two men came into the store and forced her to open the cash register at gunpoint, according to court documents. The clerk hid in a restroom when the men started emptying the cash register, the documents said.
Police identified Hull as a suspect based on a tattoo on his hand and a Facebook photo of him wearing shoes that matched the type worn by one of the robbery suspects, court records said. A prison informant told detectives that Hull confessed to the robbery and described the clothes he was wearing that night.
Hull was arrested in October 2020 while serving a one-year sentence at the state prison in Shelton on an assault charge out of Pacific County. At the time of the robbery, Hull was out on bail on charges for failing to register as a sex offender.
That charge was dismissed without prejudice “in the interest of justice” due to the federal robbery charge, according to court documents. By dismissing without prejudice, prosecutors reserve the right to refile the charges.
Hull has prior convictions for unlawful imprisonment, residential burglary, making false or misleading statements to a public servant, fourth-degree assault, interfering with the reporting of domestic violence, and first-degree criminal trespass.