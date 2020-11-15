A 40-year-old inmate facing murder charges in the death of his mother was found dead in an apparent suicide Thursday in a Yakima County jail cell.
Officers found Jeffrey James Pickens unresponsive with his jail uniform tied around his neck about 2:30 p.m., Corrections Director Ed Campbell said in a Sunday news release.
Officers and medical staff performed CPR before Pickens was taken Virginia Mason Memorial hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the release said.
The Yakima County offices of the coroner and sheriff are investigating the death and Corrections is conducting an independent internal investigation.
Pickens was being housed by himself and corrections officers had contact with him within the 30 minutes before his death, the release said.
He was facing charges of first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, domestic violence malicious mischief and third-degree assault.
He was accused in the June 28 shooting death of his mother, Mary E. Pickens, 74, in the 1300 block of South 18th Avenue, according to a probable cause affidavit.