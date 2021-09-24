A Sureño gang member prosecutors say stole a car at gunpoint last year has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.
Orlando Raul Rodriguez, 31, pleaded guilty in June to illegally possessing a firearm and brandishing a firearm during the July 5, 2020, carjacking in Yakima. U.S. District Judge Sal Mendoza Jr. handed down the sentence Friday in Yakima.
In return for his plea, prosecutors dropped the charges of carjacking, illegal firearms possession and having an unregistered firearm.
Rodriguez, according to court documents, pointed a rifle at a man in the parking lot of O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, 305 N. Fifth Ave., and told him to get out of his car. The man told police that he had driven another man over to the parking lot to pick up his car when Rodriguez and two others confronted him.
Then, Rodriguez and two of his accomplices rode off in the stolen vehicle, while a fourth person followed them in another vehicle.
Authorities say Rodriguez is a documented Sureño gang member.
One of his accomplices, Derek Levi Martinez, 37, pleaded guilty to brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence in June and is scheduled to be sentenced next month. Authorities said Martinez is the one who lured the man to the carjacking.
Two other defendants, Jesse Lee Johnson, 34, and Cherrish Irean Jensen, 25, are awaiting trial.
