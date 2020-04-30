Sunnyside police are looking for two men they want to talk to about a drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon.
Police received multiple calls about shots fired in the area of South First Street and South Hill Road around noon. Callers told police that two vehicles were involved, and someone in one of the vehicles was shooting at the other, according to a police news release.
Several other vehicles were hit by the vehicles, but they were not damaged by gunfire and nobody was injured, the release said.
Police were able to locate one of the vehicles and have taken it as evidence The other vehicle is a 1994 Mazda Protégé, with a Washington license of BQB2404, the release said.
Police are also looking to talk to two men, Randy Fernandez, 17, and Noel A. Chavez, 24, said Police Cmdr. Scott Bailey.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Sunnyside police at 509-836-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.