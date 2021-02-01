Police are investigating the Sunday shooting death of a 28-year-old Sunnyside man in the 1200 block of Roosevelt Court.
Responding officers found Victor J. Ramos suffering gunshot wounds at the scene and officers provided CPR until medics arrived, according to news release.
Ramos was taken to Astria Sunnyside Hospital, where he later died of his wounds, the release said.
A Tuesday autopsy has been scheduled, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said.
Police blocked off the area of the crime scene for hours on Sunday while detectives investigated and evidence was gathered, the release said.
Witnesses reported the shots were fired from a black sedan that immediately fled the area, the release said.
The shooting, believed to be gang-related, is still under investigation and anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call police at 509-836-6200.