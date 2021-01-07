SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — An autopsy has been scheduled for a homicide victim in Sunnyside Thursday morning, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said.
Sunnyside police are investigating the homicide, which occurred in the 2300 block of Yakima Valley Highway, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.
Calls to the Sunnyside police have not been returned yet, and additional detail was not immediately available.
The killing is the second homicide of 2021 in Yakima County.
This story is developing and will be updated.