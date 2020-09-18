SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Sunnyside police officers fired on a fleeing vehicle Thursday night after they say its driver rammed several police vehicles, injuring a Yakima County sheriff’s deputy.
The driver, 63-year-old Guadalupe Mendoza Mejia, is being held in the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, eluding, driving under the influence of alcohol and violating a no-contact order, according to court documents.
A sheriff’s deputy and Sunnyside police were called to a home in the 1200 block of Lester Road around 8 p.m. for a report that Mejia was violating a no-contact order that protected his wife and son, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Mejia’s wife told dispatchers that her husband was intoxicated, and had left the home in a vehicle, the affidavit said. A sheriff’s deputy spotted Mejia driving away in a Hummer H2, and attempted a traffic stop on Van Belle Road, the affidavit said.
Mejia, the affidavit said, stopped his vehicle in the 5500 block of Van Belle Road, backed up and struck a Sunnyside police officer’s vehicle, before heading to Fordyce Road, where he struck the officer’s vehicle a second time before driving through a field, the affidavit said.
The deputy and the Sunnyside officer positioned their vehicles to block Mejia, the affidavit said, but he rammed the deputy’s vehicle on the driver’s side door, causing the airbags to go off and disabling the vehicle.
Mejia also rammed the officer’s vehicle on the rear and passenger side, disabling it, the affidavit said. Other Sunnyside police officers arrived at the scene and fired on Mejia’s vehicle, striking it, and pursued the Hummer until a sheriff’s deputy rammed the SUV, stopping it in the 700 block of Washout Road, the affidavit said.
Mejia was arrested at the scene, the affidavit said, and officers noted he had alcohol on his breath and his speech was affected.
A sheriff’s deputy was injured in the incident, but was treated and released from a local hospital, sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said.
Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit is investigating the shooting, Schilperoort said. The unit, with detectives from agencies around the Valley, investigates officer-involved shootings and in-custody deaths.