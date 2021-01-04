The Sunnyside Police Department is asking for tips from the public about a Christmas Eve homicide.
The body of Pedro F. Leija, 70, was found inside his home in the 900 block of Franklin Avenue during a welfare check shortly after 2 a.m. according to a news release from the department. Leija had died from “apparent injuries consistent with foul play,” according to the release.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sunnyside Police Department at 509-836-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980.