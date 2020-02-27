Sunnyside police arrested a 17-year-old boy they say threatened to shoot someone at Sunnyside High School.
Police were alerted around 10:10 p.m. Wednesday to a message the boy had posted on Snapchat with a black pistol in his waistband where he threatened to shoot someone in front of the whole school, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by Sunnyside police.
Police arrested the boy at his home in the 1700 block of Cascade Way without incident, according to the affidavit. In his room, police found two Airsoft pellet guns, the affidavit said. Police said there was no indication of any threat to students at the school.
He was booked into the Yakima County Juvenile Justice Center Wednesday night. Yakima County Superior Court Judge Ruth Reukauf ordered him released into his father’s custody pending trial during a Thursday hearing and ordered him not to have any contact with the school.