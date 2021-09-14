U.S. senators confirmed the appointment of a Sunnyside native to the U.S. District Court bench Tuesday.
David Estudillo, who is the Grant County Superior Court’s presiding judge, was confirmed in a 54-41 vote in the Senate. He will serve on the U.S. District Court for Western Washington in Tacoma.
Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., nominated Estudillo earlier this year.
“If we want people in this country to have faith in our federal courts — an absolutely vital part of our democracy’s checks and balances — then we need to appoint judges who will serve with integrity and independence, and who reflect the communities they serve,” Murray said during a floor speech supporting his nomination. “I know that Judge Estudillo will do exactly that.”
Estudillo is one of 10 children, his parents coming to the United States in the 1960s as part of the Bracero program, according to his election website. His parents went on to open a grocery store, where Estudillo said he worked in his youth.
He graduated from the University of Washington with a degree in finance and received his law degree from UW’s law school, the website said.
Estudillo’s legal career began with a north-central Washington law firm before moving to a Seattle firm that specialized in insurance defense. In 2005, Estudillo opened his own law firm specializing in immigration law.
He was appointed to the Grant County Superior Court bench by Gov. Jay Inslee in 2015 and was elected to the position in 2016. He was unopposed when he ran in 2020.
Estudillo is also president of the Washington State Superior Court Judges’ Association.
