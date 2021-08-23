A Sunnyside man was killed Saturday night when he was struck by a vehicle that crashed through his home while he was asleep, police said.
The driver faces a possible vehicular homicide charge, according to a Sunnyside police probable cause affidavit.
Police received a call about the crash in the 100 block of Parkland Drive in Sunnyside about 10:20 p.m. There was yelling in the background with someone threatening to kill someone, the affidavit said.
Arriving police found a vehicle had crashed through the north wall of a trailer and half the vehicle went through a west wall, the affidavit said.
A man who was sleeping in his bed at the time of the crash was found outside under the vehicle, the affidavit said.
The driver was heading south through the trailer park when he crashed into the trailer, the affidavit said.
The driver was still at the scene and surrendered to police. He blew a .181, well above the .08 legal limit to drive, the affidavit said.
The man who was struck by the vehicle died at a hospital early Sunday morning, the affidavit said.