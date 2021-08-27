A 25-year-old Sunnyside man has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection with a crash last week that killed a man sleeping in a mobile home.
Raul De Robles Jr. also is charged with reckless driving and driving under the influence, with prosecutors alleging that his blood-alcohol content exceeded the state limit of 0.08.
Sunnyside police went to the mobile home park at 131 W. Parkland Drive shortly before 10:20 p.m. Aug. 21 on a report of someone trapped under a vehicle, according to court documents.
Police found a vehicle traveling southbound failed to make a turn and went through the north wall of one of the homes and partially came out the west side, documents said.
Andres Garcia, 22, was sleeping in the home at the time of the crash and was found outside under the vehicle, documents said. He was taken to Astria Sunnyside Hospital, where he died.
Witnesses at the scene said De Robles was driving the vehicle, and officers said he had a strong odor of alcohol on him, slurred speech and failed field sobriety tests, according to a police affidavit. He also took a breath test that showed his blood-alcohol level was 0.181, the affidavit said.
He is currently being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.