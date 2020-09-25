A 63-year-old Sunnyside man who rammed a Yakima County sheriff’s deputy’s patrol vehicle has been charged with first-degree assault.
Guadalupe Mendoza Mejia was also charged in Yakima County Superior Court this week with second-degree assault, eluding police, driving under the influence and violating a protection order in connection with the Sept. 17 incident.
Mejia had been previously charged with felony harassment for threatening to kill his wife and son, according to court documents.
Deputy Jesus Arreguin and Sunnyside police went to a home in the 1200 block of Lester Road around 8 p.m. Sept. 17 on reports that Mejia was violating orders that barred him from contacting his wife and son, court documents said.
At the time of the incident, he was free after posting $5,000 bail.
Arreguin spotted Mejia driving off in an H2 Hummer and tried to stop him on Van Belle Road, court documents said. While Mejia stopped, he backed his SUV up and struck Sunnyside Police Officer Mikael Ausland’s vehicle before driving off. During the ensuing chase, he struck the officer’s vehicle a second time.
After Mejia drove through a field, Arreguin and Ausland used their vehicles to block Mejia, but he rammed the deputy’s vehicle with enough force to set off the airbags and disable it, court records said.
Mejia then struck Ausland’s vehicle on the rear and passenger side, putting it out of commission, according to the court documents. Two Sunnyside officers fired on the SUV and pursued it until a sheriff’s deputy rammed it in the 700 block of Washout Road.
Authorities said Mejia had an odor of alcohol on his breath and his speech appeared affected by alcohol, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Arreguin was treated and released from a local hospital after the incident, sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort earlier said.
Mejia is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 2, and is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $250,000 bail. The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit’s investigation into the officers who fired on the vehicle and the deputy who rammed the Hummer is continuing, Yakima police Capt. Jay Seely said.
The investigation unit has officers from around the Valley who are called in to investigate officer-involved shootings and in-custody deaths.