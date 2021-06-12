Sunnyside police say a 30-year-old Sunnsyide man stole a truck at gunpoint in May and fired on two men in June for allegedly stealing a gun from him.
He is currently being held in the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and first-degree unlawful firearms possession in connection with the incidents.
On May 23, a 19-year-old man and a girl police described as a juvenile said they were parked at Sunnyview Park around 6:20 p.m. when the suspect got out of a nearby SUV and made the girl come over, while two other men got in the 19-year-old's truck and threatened him with a gun and a machete, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The suspect then came over with a revolver and told the man to get out of his truck before the two other men drove off in it.
On June 7, Sunnyside police went to the area near the Town House Motel, 505 E. Yakima Valley Highway, on a report of shots fired. Officers found five spent .380 shell casings and a car with bullet holes in it, according to a police affidavit.
Witnesses told police they saw a Honda Civic drive off with people who might be involved in the shooting, the affidavit said. Officers found the vehicle and discovered the men were targets in the shooting, but two of them said they did not want to press charges.
Police found a .22-caliber revolver and ammunition in the car. The bullets were in a bag that had a piece of mail with the suspect’s name on it, the affidavit said. Police said witnesses told them the men in the car had stolen the gun from the suspect and the suspect fired at them in retaliation.
One of the men in the Honda was arrested, but prosecutors are declining to press charges.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld set bail at $150,000 for the 30-year-old Sunnyside man during a preliminary appearance hearing Friday, noting his four prior felony convictions.