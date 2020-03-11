TOPPENISH, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol trooper said a man arrested after a crash in Toppenish tried to bribe him to avoid a drunken driving arrest.
In court documents, the trooper said the 66-year-old Sunnyside man offered him money four times to let him go after a preliminary breath test showed his blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit.
The Washington State Patrol and Yakama Nation Tribal Police went to a crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 97 and Fort Road around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday. The trooper said the man’s Ford Escort was headed west on Fort Road when it hit the left front side of a Dodge Ram pickup truck that was heading south on U.S. 97, the affidavit said.
An off-duty Toppenish police officer who witnessed the crash said the Ford ran a red light and struck the Dodge, the affidavit said. The suspected driver was taken to Astria Toppenish Hospital, where he was questioned, the affidavit said.
The trooper said the man had slurred speech and bloodshot, watery eyes, the affidavit said. A preliminary breath test taken almost an hour after the crash showed his blood-alcohol content was 0.167%, about twice the state limit of 0.08%, the affidavit said.
When the trooper placed the man under arrest, the man offered him $1,000 to let him go, the affidavit said. The trooper told the man that was illegal, and then got a nurse to stand behind the room divider as he asked him to repeat what he had just said so he could make sure he understood. The man again offered to give the trooper $1,000 to let him go, the affidavit said.
After taking blood samples, the trooper said the man again offered him money to let him go, the affidavit said. The trooper put the man into his patrol vehicle to go to the jail, and the man again repeated the offer at the trooper’s request after being informed he was being recorded, this time offering him $2,000, the affidavit said. The trooper refused the requests.
The suspect was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of attempted bribery, driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving while his license was suspended and driving without a court-ordered ignition interlock device.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld set the man's bail at $15,000 during a preliminary appearance hearing Wednesday.
Editor's note: The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not name suspects until they are formally charged.