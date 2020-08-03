A 28-year-old Sunnyside man accused of taking a woman by force was arraigned on first-degree kidnapping charges and violation of no-contact order Monday in Yakima County Superior Court.
Uriel Mendoza Morfin is accused of forcing a 30-year-old woman into his vehicle in the Tri-Cities on July 17 and driving her to his Sunnyside residence where he held her, according to a probable cause affidavit by Sunnyside police.
The woman’s sister notified police, who went to Morfin’s residence in the 500 block of Harrison Road, the affidavit said.
Police spent 15 minutes calling out for Morfin on a loud speaker before forcing their way through his front door, the affidavit said.
A no-contact order was in place between Morfin and the woman, the affidavit said.
Morfin was wanted for a previous felony violation of a no-contact order, trespass and second-degree assault, the affidavit said.