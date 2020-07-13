A 40-year-old Sunnyside man is accused of assaulting his parents and striking a police car while fleeing.
The man made a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court, where he faced possible charges of first-degree and second-degree assault-domestic violence and eluding.
About 4:20 p.m. Friday, the man walked into his parents' convenience store in the 1300 block of Yakima Valley Highway carrying a stick. The man told his mother the stick looked like him, according to a probable cause affidavit by Sunnyside police.
The man then began pacing in the store, and his mother said he appeared to be under the influence of drugs, the affidavit said.
The man grabbed her by the neck before hitting his father with the stick when he attempted to help his wife, the affidavit said.
The man was confrontational with arriving police, and struck a patrol car while fleeing in his car, the affidavit said.
Police pursued the man, who reached speeds in excess of 100 mph at times and ran several stop signs, the affidavit said.
Police eventually deployed spikes and disabled the fleeing vehicle. The man fled on foot into a nearby field, but was found about five hours later hiding near the intersection of Indian Church Road and State Route 223 south of Granger, the affidavit said.