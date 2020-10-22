YAKIMA, Wash. — Two Sunnyside brothers are charged with multiple counts of first-degree assault after a drive-by shooting that prosecutors said endangered school staff and students.
Jose de Jesus Suarez, 26, and Jonathan Suarez, 23, were charged this week with five counts each of first-degree assault with firearms enhancements and one count each of drive-by shooting in Yakima County Superior Court, Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Brian Aaron said Thursday.
The Suarezes are accused of shooting at an SUV at the intersection of South Ninth Street and Harrison Avenue in Sunnyside on Oct. 14. Police said bullets pierced the walls of a nearby elementary school and three homes.
While nobody was injured, there were close calls, according to court documents. In one home, a bullet passed 2 inches above a student’s head, while a bullet that hit the school went through a wall near where an employee was sitting, according to court documents.
The Suarez brothers told police they were stopped at the intersection when the SUV crossed their paths and the driver exchanged words with them, according to court documents. Jonathan Suarez said he got out of his car to ask what the SUV driver said when the SUV’s occupants opened fire, according to court documents.
Jonathan and Jose Suarez said they returned fire, both emptying the magazines on their pistols and reloading.
But police said evidence at the scene contradicted the brother’s claims of self-defense, showing that the shooting did not begin at the middle of the intersection, and that they also pursued the SUV, continuing to fire at it, court documents said.
Both men are being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $100,000 bail each.