A Toppenish man was killed and his passenger injured after they were hit by another car in a crash with an impaired driver Friday, Washington State Patrol troopers say.
Alfred Anaya, 67, was driving north on U.S. Highway 97 by Wapato High School around 4:45 p.m. when his GMC Sierra was hit by a 2002 Toyota Tundra driving south in the northbound lanes, according to a State Patrol news release.
Anaya and his passenger, 65-year-old Esperanza Anaya, were taken to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital, where Anaya died, the release said. Esperanza Anaya was listed in fair condition.
The Tundra’s driver, 33-year-old Luberto F. Rodriguez of Yakima, was also taken to the Yakima hospital, but hospital staff said he was not listed as a patient there.
Troopers say the Anayas were wearing seat belts, while Rodriguez was not, and that intoxicants were a factor in the crash. The crash is under investigation, the release said, and charges are pending against Rodriguez.