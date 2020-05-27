A 27-year-old Granger man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a Washington State Patrol trooper said he led him on a chase with speeds reaching more than 125 mph.
The trooper was on State Route 821 3 miles north of the Interstate 82 exit when he saw a motorcycle pass several vehicles at 99 mph in a 45-mph zone, according to a probable-cause affidavit. When the trooper attempted to stop the motorcycle, the motorcyclist sped off, with speeds reaching 100 mph before turning south on East Selah Road, where his speed exceeded 125 mph headed into oncoming traffic, the affidavit said.
When the motorcyclist reached the end of East Selah Road, he slammed on his brakes and went on to the shoulder of the road as he tried to make a turn, the affidavit said.
He was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license, eluding and reckless driving. Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld ordered him released under the pretrial release program during a preliminary appearance hearing Wednesday in Yakima County Superior Court.