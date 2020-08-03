A 53-year-old Yakima man accused of stabbing his roommate has been charged with first-degree assault.
Armando Lopez Perez was charged Monday in Yakima County Superior Court. He’s accused of stabbing his 50-year-old roommate on July 17 at their trailer in the 100 block of Washington Avenue.
He’s also accused of choking his girlfriend the day before, the affidavit said.
Arriving police found the victim behind bushes outside the trailer with stab wounds to his abdomen, the affidavit said.
The victim was taken the Virginia Mason Memorial hospital, where he underwent surgery, the affidavit said.
Witnesses at the scene said Perez had been “out of his mind” complaining about child molesters and accused the victim of molesting his granddaughter, the affidavit said.
Police said they previously responded to the residence after receiving reports that Perez was experiencing a mental crisis, the affidavit said. A mental health crisis specialist responded with authorities and deemed Perez not to be a threat to himself or others at that time, the affidavit said.
The affidavit didn’t provide the date or time in which police had previously responded.