A 35-year-old South Cle Elum man is charged with first-degree assault and drive-by shooting after firing at another driver on Interstate 82 last week.
Prosecutors filed charges Thursday against Sixgrifedo Valencia in Yakima County Superior Court in connection with the Nov. 6 incident.
A man told the Washington State Patrol that he was heading east on Interstate 82 by the Fred G. Redmond Bridge when Valencia’s Chevrolet Tahoe passed him on the right and then slowed down to match his speed, according to court documents.
The man said he had been trying to get away from Valencia, who he said was showing signs of road rage, for several miles when he saw a flash and heard a bang in his vehicle as he got off at the north Selah exit, according to the affidavit.
After that, the man followed the SUV to Yakima, where troopers found it at the AM/PM on East Nob Hill Boulevard. Troopers found two magazines loaded with .45-caliber ammunition in Valencia’s pocket, the affidavit said, and a .45-caliber pistol and shell casing were seen in the SUV.
A bullet hole was found in the man’s vehicle, and a bullet was lodged in the other side of the vehicle, the affidavit said.
Valencia is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $75,000 bail, and is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 23.