A 62-year-old man wounded in a December drive-by shooting in the Sunnyside area has died, investigators said.
Francisco Santos-Sanchez died April 17 in Seattle. An autopsy has been performed, but the results have not been released pending further investigation, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies and Sunnyside police went to the 1400 block of SLI Road around 9:30 p.m. Dec. 17 for a report of a drive-by shooting, sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said. Santos-Sanchez and two children, a boy and a girl younger than 11, were shot, Schilperoort said.
Santos-Sanchez and the children were inside the house when the shooting happened and did not see their assailants, Schilperoort said.
The children have since recovered from their injuries, Schilperoort said.
Detectives are still investigating the case as a weapons offense, pending the release of the autopsy results, Schilperoort said.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Brian McIlrath at 509-574-2562 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.