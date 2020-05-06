Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after one person was shot and another injured Wednesday afternoon in Terrace Heights.
Deputies were called to a home at 604 N 39th St. in Terrace Heights for a dispute and told shots were fired, said Carl Hendrickson, chief criminal deputy for the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. They found a man nearby who had been shot with a shotgun, he said. The man was taken to a hospital.
Hendrickson said investigators are looking for possible multiple suspects.
A woman also was taken to the hospital with an injury.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call sheriff’s office at 509-574-2500 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.