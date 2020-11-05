Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a Wednesday homicide outside the Lower Valley city of Zillah.
Deputies responded to the call about 4:15 p.m. in the 900 block of Eagle Peak Road, where a 60-year-old Sunnyside man with multiple gunshot wounds was pronounced dead, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Zillah police and Yakima County Fire District 5 also responded, the release said.
The incident occurred at the deceased man’s workplace, and there are no witnesses or suspects at this time, the release said.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 509-574-2500.