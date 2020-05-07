Yakima County sheriff’s detectives are continuing to look for a man who shot another man with a shotgun and injured a woman during a Wednesday incident in Terrace Heights.
Deputies were called to a home in the 600 block of North 39th Street around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a disturbance, and were told as they responded that a man had been shot, according to the sheriff’s office.
A woman in the house was injured in a fight with the shooter, sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said, before the assailant ran off.
The woman and the man who was shot were taken to a local hospital. The woman was released and the man is still recovering, Schilperoort said.
Detective are asking for anyone with security camera footage from the area at the time to share it with detectives. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.