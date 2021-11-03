A man and woman from the west side of the state are accused of stealing firearms and camping gear from hunting camps in Yakima County.
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies were able to resolve six theft cases and recover 10 firearms with the arrests Monday, according to the sheriff’s office and court documents.
A hunter told Yakima County sheriff’s deputies Monday morning that three rifles and a chainsaw were stolen from a vehicle in his hunting camp near Tieton Reservoir Road, according to probable cause affidavits filed by deputies. Another hunter said he lost several rifles from a parked vehicle, the affidavits said.
Those were in addition to two other cases reported earlier, the affidavits said.
Monday afternoon, one of hunters called to say he saw his stolen shotguns, knife set and ax in a silver Mercedes parked at a campsite near Tieton Reservoir Road, the affidavits said.
A deputy spotted the Mercedes on U.S. Highway 12 near Low Road in Naches, and stopped the vehicle, the affidavit said, and there were stolen items in the car. Deputies searching the couple’s campsite found eight rifles, several bags of tools, several binoculars, ammunition, camping supplies, knives, a chainsaw and hunting supplies, the affidavit said.
The 37-year-old La Conner man and 42-year-old Anacortes woman were booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree possession of stolen property, first-degree theft of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.
The pair have missed two preliminary appearance hearings this week due to illness. Preliminary bail was set at $50,000 for the man and $10,000 for the woman, according to court records.
The sheriff’s office said the case is a reminder to people to not leave firearms in unattended vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.