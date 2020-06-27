Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a 45-year-old man they say attacked a woman outside a Buena convenience store.
Witnesses and surveillance camera video show the incident began around 5:55 a.m. in the parking lot of the X-Mart, 761 Buena Road, as a woman walked her dog into the parking lot, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. A red Honda Accord then pulled into the parking lot ahead of the woman, who deputies said turned around and quickly walked away, the release said.
The Accord’s driver, identified by authorities at Rolando Roy Rivas, got out and ran to the woman, whom he struck several times. He threw on the ground and continued to kick and punch her, the release said.
Rivas, the release said, then struck the door of a man’s car sitting next to where the woman was attacked, and got back in his car. Rivas then rammed his car into the other man’s car, the release said, and the woman jumped into the passenger side of Rivas’ car just before he rammed the other car a second time.
Deputies said the man in the other car did not know either Rivas or the woman, and did not try to get involved in the fight, the release said.
Rivas then drove off, and his car was found floating in a canal near the intersection of Beam Road and East Zillah Drive around 11 a.m., the release said. Deputies found items in the car linking Rivas and the woman to it, the release said.
The woman has a no-contact order against RIvas, the release said, and deputies described Rivas as a convicted felon known to carry firearms and assault police.
Court records show he has prior convictions for second-degree arson and second-degree malicious mischief in 2013, second-degree unlawful firearms possession in 2011, two counts of second-degree assault in 2001 and one in 1995, third-degree assault in 1999 and 1992, second-degree burglary in 1991, first-degree malicious mischief in 1997 and second-degree malicious mischief in 1996.
He was sentenced to prison for seven years on the 2013 conviction, according to court documents.
Deputies are asking people who see Rvas or know where he is to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 509-574-2500 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.