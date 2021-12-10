Yakima County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a rash of vehicle break-ins in Terrace Heights on Thursday night.
Deputies were called to Terraced Estates, University Parkway Apartments and Terrace Heights for between 10 and 15 break-ins, sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said. In all cases, someone had smashed a window to get into the vehicles, Schilperoort said.
Among the items stolen were coats, basketball shoes, backpacks, laptop computers, wrapped Christmas presents, wallets, money and knives, Schilperoort said. Some vehicle owners reported nothing missing from their vehicles.
“It looks like they were smashing windows to smash windows,” Schilperoort said of those cases.
He advised people not to leave anything valuable in their cars.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 509-574-2500 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
