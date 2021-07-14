Usually people try to break out of jails.
But Tuesday night, Yakima County sheriff’s deputies say a 31-year-old Yakima man tried to break into the Yakima County jail.
Deputies were called to the North Front Street jail around 11:40 p.m. for a man who had broken out a window in one of the jail doors. The deputy found corrections officers standing around the man, who was handcuffed and sitting on the floor, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Officers said the man jumped the fence surrounding the jail and went up to the front doors of the jail lobby. The first set of doors was open, but the second set was locked, the affidavit said.
The man broke off a door handle and smashed the glass trying to get inside. When deputies asked what happened, the man said, “You can’t arrest me for anything,” the affidavit said.
Deputies arrested the man, who smelled of intoxicants, on suspicion of second-degree burglary and second-degree malicious mischief, and booked him into the jail. He is expected to make a preliminary appearance Wednesday afternoon in Yakima County Superior Court.