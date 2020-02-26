WILEY CITY — Ahtanum Valley Elementary School was locked down briefly as Yakima County sheriff's deputies searched for an armed robbery suspect in the neighborhood Wednesday morning.
Deputies went to the Gilbert Road area on a report of a robbery at a food truck at Gilbert Orchards around 10:30 a.m., sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said. The robber pointed a gun at the truck operator and demanded money, and left the scene, Schilperoort said.
Deputies asked for the school to be put on lockdown as a police dog attempted to track the robber, Schilperoort said. The lockdown also was a precaution due to an armed suspect last seen within a couple miles of the school, officials said.
Anjerie Nemrow, West Valley School District spokeswoman, said the school was in “secure and teach” mode, which means the building is locked with no one allowed in or out, but classes continue as usual inside. The lockdown was lifted as of 11:45 a.m.
The suspect is believed to be driving an early 2000s Chevrolet Impala with front-end damage, sheriff's officials say.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 509-574-2500 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.