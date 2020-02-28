Yakima County Sheriff’s detectives have released security camera pictures of a vehicle they believe was the getaway car in a taco truck robbery Wednesday morning.
Authorities say a man went to the truck in the 10000 block of Gilbert Road and demanded money at gunpoint from the truck vendor. He was seen running east on Hughes Road, according to the Yakima County sheriff’s office.
Ahtanum Valley Elementary School was put on a “secure and teach” lockdown while deputies searched the area for the suspect, according to the sheriff's office. Detectives believed the suspect used a gray Chevrolet Impala with front-end damage to leave the area.
He is described as being 20 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall with medium build and wearing a white hoodie sweatshirt, khaki pants and white shoes, according to the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Deputy Nicholas Ward at 509-574-2500 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.