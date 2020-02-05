Yakima County sheriff’s detectives released surveillance camera pictures of three people they say robbed an Ahtanum area convenience store this past week.
The photos show the three masked men coming in the front door of the Ahtanum General Store Jan. 29, as well as one of them brandishing what appears to be a semi-automatic pistol.
Detectives are still investigating the case and looking for further leads to identify and locate the suspects, sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said.
The three, who were all carrying handguns, entered the store shortly before 10 p.m. and demanded money from the store clerk, according to the sheriff’s office. The three ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash and several packs of cigarettes, a sheriff’s news release said.
One of the sheriff’s police dogs tracked the robbers for a block before losing the trail, the release said, suggesting that they had a getaway vehicle in the area.
Deputies say nobody was injured in the robbery. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 509-574-2500 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.