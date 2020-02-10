Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the early Saturday morning shooting death of a woman passenger in a vehicle traveling on Interstate 82 north of Selah.
About 12:30 a.m., the woman was in a vehicle heading west on I-82 near Firing Center Road when she was shot, according to deputies.
The driver pulled into a nearby Chevron convenience store parking lot on Firing Center Road and called 911, deputies said.
The woman was taken to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, deputies said.
Authorities are still working to confirm the woman’s identity; a Wednesday autopsy has been scheduled, said Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice.