No one will ever know just how abandoned 16-year-old Kayce McDermed must have felt during the months leading to her death.
She was born with a rare genetic disorder that left her a quadriplegic, blind and autistic. She was tube-fed and relied on a caregiver and state social services for all her life-sustaining needs.
She was somewhat aware of her surroundings. She’d sigh to express comfort or when she recognized someone. She’d shriek when experiencing discomfort.
Kayce had a licensed caregiver who also was her legal guardian. She had a registered nurse overseeing the caregiver, an assigned doctor and a state caseworker. She also was receiving educational services that included an occupational therapist and a teacher.
But all those resources weren’t enough to prevent her from falling off the social service radar during months of neglect that eventually claimed her life.
On March 11, 2016, Kayce’s caregiver took her to a local hospital with a severe respiratory infection and deep bedsores. She was malnourished and weighed only 45 pounds.
One of her ears was rotting. So was her tailbone.
She was transferred to Seattle Children’s Hospital, where doctors hoped advanced care would help her recover. She died nearly two months later, on May 2, 2016.
The cause of death was bronchial pneumonia, with malnutrition and pressure ulceration being significant contributors. according to the King County Medical Examiner’s office.
The office classified her death as a homicide.
Two doctors at Seattle Children’s said it was the worst case of neglect they’d seen in their careers.
Prosecutors accuse Kayce’s caregiver, Darlina Ann Chilson, of neglecting Kayce to a point that caused her to become critically ill and die. Chilson, 46, has been charged in Yakima County Superior Court with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter. Her jury trial is scheduled to begin April 13. She has pleaded not guilty.
How did Kayce’s neglect go undetected by the state agency responsible for overseeing her care?
Getting answers hasn’t been easy.
Washington’s Developmental Disabilities Administration provided a case manager and a registered nurse. Chilson, a licensed nurse’s assistant, was paid more than $4,000 a month to care for Kayce.
The nurse was required to make quarterly home visits. A special education teacher and an occupational therapist had a plan with Chilson to provide at-home weekly educational services for Kayce.
But when Chilson began canceling those visits and stopped taking phone calls, nothing was done about it. Kayce slipped off the radar and her care — and health — drastically declined.
Records from a Yakima County Sheriff’s Office investigation, as well as the Washington State Department of Health and the Washington State Department of Children, Youth & Families, describe the events that led to her death.
Officials with the state Developmental Disabilities Administration wouldn’t comment on the case, nor would officials with its parent agency, the state Department of Social and Health Services. Initially, DSHS officials directed inquiries to the state Department of Children, Youth & Families, saying the programs for developmentally disabled children had been moved there.
That move didn’t occur until July 2018, more than two years after Kayce’s death.
Oversight
Registered nurse Jerri Anne Martian was in charge of Chilson. She trained Chilson on how to care for Kayce, including cleaning her feeding tube, administering medications and turning her to prevent bedsores.
Chilson had been caring for Kayce for years, but the training would assure she’d receive state payments for providing those specific services. She was longtime friends with Kayce’s biological mother, Audra Ross, and often helped take care of Kayce.
Chilson became Kayce’s legal guardian in 2012, when Ross lost custody due to drug use and a determination by the state that she didn’t have the means to meet Kayce’s needs.
Martian said she was required to make home visits every 90 days to assure Kayce was properly cared for, according to an interview with a Yakima County Sheriff’s detective.
Her first visit was in January 2015; Chilson canceled multiple follow-up visits over the next several months, Martian said in the interview.
Martian said she did visit Chilson’s home in March 2015, and that it was infested with bedbugs. Martian said she spoke to Chilson outside “but I did go back to Kayce’s room and do a skin check on her to make sure that she wasn’t covered in bedbugs, and she wasn’t,” she told the detective.
Martian said she made one more visit, in September 2015, after Chilson had moved into another home.
The house was “in really bad shape, but Kacey’s room was in really good shape,” Martian said
Martian said she was unable to schedule a December visit because Chilson stopped returning her calls.
Martian’s next required home visit would have been in March 2016, the same month Chilson took Kayce to the hospital.
“I saw her a total of three times,” Martian told the detective.
There was no indication in the detective’s interview that Martian had reported to authorities her difficulty in scheduling home visits with Chilson.
Martian could not be reached for comment.
Shut out
Martian wasn’t the only service provider to be shut out of Kayce’s life.
A special education teacher with the East Valley School District, where Kayce was a student, and an occupational therapist from the Educational Service District had the same difficulty making home visits.
They also had concerns.
Kayce began attending the East Valley School District in August 2012. About two months later, in October, Chilson removed her from school, saying she came home with a high fever and was susceptible to illness.
“We weren’t expecting that,” special education teacher Kathleen Harvester told a detective. “She just withdrew her and then we held a meeting with Darlina on Dec. 6, 2012, to discuss some type of special education services for Kayce because she wasn’t receiving any for those couple of months. “
The plan entailed weekly visits by Harvester and an occupational therapist. The first home visit didn’t occur until nearly a year later, on Nov. 5, 2013. Harvester conducted 10 visits from November 2013 to May 27, 2014.
“That was the last home visit, and then I kept trying to call to get things started up the beginning of the next school year, and we weren’t receiving phone calls back,” Harvester told the detective.
Harvester told the detective she last saw Kayce during a surprise visit on Oct. 28, 2014. She drove to her house and a girl answered, saying Chilson was sick. Harvester said she heard Kayce call out from her bed. Harvester was allowed to see her.
Harvester said the windows were covered with dark fabric and the home was dark except for Kayce’s television. Siamese kittens were in her room, along with birds in a cage.
Chilson came into the room and said the family had been sick with allergies and lung congestion.
Harvester said Chilson told her that Kayce’s sores were healing and the girl would scoot around her bed trying to scratch them and they would open and spread.
The detective’s investigation didn’t say whether Harvester actually saw sores on Kayce.
Harvester told the detective she returned the following September, nearly a year later, and found the house empty.
Superintendent John Schieche said staff would’ve needed to see signs of neglect or abuse in order to report concerns to state Child Protective Services.
Merely rejecting school services wasn’t enough, he said.
“I can’t share any of the specifics about her student records, but the information I have is that there was not any information that we had at that time that the child was being neglected, or we would have reported it,” he said.
Chilson’s files
In the past, Chilson has been in the crosshairs of state authorities over complaints of neglect and abuse — some unfounded, according to records from the Department of Children, Youth and Families.
In November 2014, a nurse requested a skin observation assessment for Kayce, but Chilson didn’t immediately respond. The nurse went to the home and was told Chilson wasn’t there. The nurse wasn’t invited in to conduct the assessment, according to the report.
After a few phone exchanges with Chilson, the nurse returned to the home, but no one answered the door; two televisions were on and the nurse believed someone was home, the report said.
A request for a welfare check was forwarded to Kayce’s case manager, Roger Wentz. The report didn’t say if a check was conducted.
Wentz didn’t return phone calls and emails seeking comment.
Chilson also was subject to complaints, some unsubstantiated, that she abused her biological children.
In 2006, she reportedly shoved her 12-year-old daughter’s face into a couch cushion, holding her head down. The girl said she struggled to breathe, the report said.
On another occasion that year, Chilson reportedly slapped her daughter in the face and shoved her against a counter. The girl’s leg was bruised, the report said.
Chilson was reportedly suffering from bipolar disorder and wasn’t taking her medication, according to the Department of Children, Youth and Families.
A year later, in August 2007, a doctor told CPS that Chilson’s daughter needed medical attention; the girl was suffering from depression and Chilson was not providing her with medication for depression, a report said.
The doctor had concerns about the girl not being supervised and being hit by Chilson. The girl had sustained injuries to her back after being hit by Chilson a year earlier and police were involved, the doctor noted in the report.
Case management
Wentz laid partial blame for Kayce’s death on Martian in statements to a sheriff’s investigator.
He said Martian didn’t always conduct thorough skin checks of Kayce’s body.
“When I reviewed the records, it was disappointing to see that she actually did not touch and view all of Kayce’s body while she was out there,” Wentz told a detective.
“I think I might be overstating this but I do believe that Jerri Anne Martian may share a little bit of responsibility,” Wentz said.
Later in the interview, Wentz backed off, saying it may have been hard to conduct a thorough skin assessment at times if Kayce was uncooperative.
Later, Martian was disciplined by the state Department of Health, which oversees the licensing of medical professionals. Her license was suspended June 7, 2018, for failing to conduct the December home visit and adequately supervise Chilson. The list of her violations included incompetence and negligence or malpractice resulting in injury to a patient, according to the suspension order.
Martian had the authority to make more frequent visits and even stop allowing Chilson to act as Kacye’s care provider if concerns warranted it, the suspension order said.
Martian’s license was reinstated Jan. 29, 2019, with conditions. She’s on probation for 36 months, during which time she’s not allowed to supervise other nurses. Also, her employer is required to make quarterly reports of her performance, according to the reinstatement order.
Wentz told the detective that Kayce’s death would bring about change in how such cases are handled.
“So this kind of stuff won’t happen anymore,” he told the detective.
Kayce’s primary physician, Nicholas Gilman, who left the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic in December 2015 for a job in Colorado, told detectives he was shocked to learn of her death.
“This was not obtunded” — a state where a patient has lessened level of consciousness — “or a child in a vegetable state,” he told a detective. “She was very interactive and actually quite pleasant, and she’d been very healthy. I expected, if I’d stayed with Farm Workers, that I was going to see her for years and transfer her to an adult provider.”
Wentz said Chilson told him in November 2015 that she was feeling overwhelmed. He said he offered to have Kayce placed in respite care for a while, but Chilson declined the help.
“I guess the only nagging thing is that I know she was going through a lot of stress, there was a lot of stuff going on that she was feeling. I offered her an opportunity to take a break. She didn’t take it and I didn’t push it,” Wentz told the detective.