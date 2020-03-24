Seven inmates captured after an escape from the Yakima County jail annex made preliminary appearances in court Tuesday.
Appearing in Yakima County Superior Court were Miguel Angel Guerrero Aguilar, 25, of Yakima; Jairo Ricardo Cardenas, 32, of Sunnyside; Scott Fidencio Lopez, 27, of Wapato; Gabriel Emilio Mascarenas, a 26-year-old transient; Dylon Harry Scott Nedeff, 27, of Yakma; Eleuterio Prieto Jr., a 26-year-old transient; and Jason Michael Walker, 41, of Yakima.
All appeared on suspicion of escape and wore shackles.
They're accused of breaking out of the Yakima County jail annex Monday evening in downtown Yakima. Another six escapees remained at large Tuesday.
An eighth inmate arrested Monday, 28-year-old Ruben Trey Salinas III, is expected to face escape charges in U.S. District Court, said Yakima County Sheriff's spokesman Casey Schilperoort. Salinas pleaded guilty earlier this month to a federal firearms charge and was scheduled to be sentenced on it in June.
Walker, who was being held on a warrant for forgery and unlawful firearms possession in Benton County, asked Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld to give him lower bail so he could see his sick mother.
“I’m not going to run. I don’t even know why I did it in the first place,” Walker told Bartheld. “It is all dumb (stuff) that I shouldn’t have gotten involved in. I’m just trying to get hold of (my mother) and make sure she’s all right.”
But Bartheld followed Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Heather Thorn’s recommendation to set his bail at $25,000, the same as the other suspected escapees, and ordered it to be added to their previous bail. Walker’s bail was $50,000 for his Benton County hold.
Mascarenas was being held on charges of second-degree malicious mischief, second- and third-degree theft, third-degree assault, using drug paraphernalia, possessing more than 40 grams of marijuana and resisting arrest before Monday’s incident. He was being held on a total of $20,000 bail on those charges.
Aguilar was being held on a total bail of $200,000 on charges of third-degree driving with a suspended or revoked license, resisting arrest, eluding, second-degree theft, second-degree possession of stolen property, forgery, second-degree identity theft, third-degree theft, using drug paraphernalia and drug possession.
Cardenas was being held in lieu of $10,000 bail on charges of residential burglary and third-degree theft at the time of the incident.
Lopez was awaiting trial on charges of first- and second-degree unlawful firearms possession, reckless driving and possessing drugs with intent to deliver. His bail had been set at $30,000.
Nedeff was being held in lieu of $30,000 bail on charges of possessing a stolen motor vehicle, first-degree unlawful firearms possession and possessing a sawed-off shotgun.
Prieto was being held on $10,000 bail for animal fighting in connection with cockfighting in the Granger area.