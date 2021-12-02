A sentencing hearing for convicted killer Jordan Stevens has been postponed until his motion for a new trial is decided, according to a federal court order.
Stevens was convicted of first-degree murder in the May 3, 2019, shooting death of Alillia “Lala” Minthorn, 25, in a remote area north of Brownstown on the Yakama reservation.
He was tried in U.S. District Court, where a jury found him guilty June 10. His sentencing hearing was scheduled for Dec. 13.
Two witnesses said Stevens killed Minthorn because she talked to the FBI about a previous case in which he was involved.
A third witness who was arrested and forced to testify — Tim Castilleja — vanished when the Brownstown tavern was destroyed by fire a day after Steven’s conviction. Castilleja lived at the tavern.
Castilleja has yet to be located, and federal investigators recovered what they believe to be human remains from the charred rubble.
The motion seeking a new trial was filed in October when one of Stevens' defense attorneys — Robbin Emmans — said a mix-up in her anxiety and depression medications affected her performance at trial.
Emmans reported feeling sick during the trial and filed the motion for a new trial after learning in July about the medication mix-up and its effects, the motion said.
Stevens’ defense team included Ulvar Klein, Karla Kane Hudson and Emmans.
On Wednesday, Chief Judge Stanley A. Bastian delayed the sentencing hearing because of the motion for a new trial.
Bastian also referred the case to Magistrate Judge Mary K. Dimke for the appointment of counsel “on the limited issues of ineffective assistance of counsel.”
Klein said Dimke typically handles such appointments and that it’s not unusual to appoint outside counsel when issues of an attorney’s performance arise.
