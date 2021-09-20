A woman accused of shooting and killing a 49-year-old man north of Selah made a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court.
Kerrie Mathews faces possible charges of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in the Friday night shooting death of Todd Kopinski.
Mathews reported the shooting to 911 about 9 p.m. Friday. She told dispatch that Kopinski came after her, according to a probable cause affidavit by Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies.
Deputies responded to the 500 block of Irene Lane and found Kopinski shot in the chest, the affidavit said.
Kopinski’s body had signs of livor mortis and appeared to have been turned over, the affidavit said.
Medics pronounced him dead at the scene, the affidavit said.
Deputies found a .357 handgun on the dining table, the affidavit said.
The living area and kitchen appeared to have been cleaned after the shooting and freshly broken glass was found in a trash can, deputies said in the affidavit.
Mathews was hysterical and could not be questioned at the scene, the affidavit said.
She was taken to the sheriff’s office, where she requested an attorney be present before speaking to authorities, the affidavit said.
Mathews smelled of alcohol, the affidavit said.
