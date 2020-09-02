Three Selah firefighters found their vehicles’ windows smashed around 3 a.m. Wednesday after fighting the Evans Canyon Fire all night, but supporters rallied to cover the cost of repairs.
“We’ve had an outpouring from our community, as we always do when something like this happens,” Selah Fire Department Chief Gary Hanna said.
Northwestern Auto Glass will replace the glass. Brian Harris Used Cars’ service department will install the windows. And Johnson’s Mobile Detailing will clean the vehicles’ interiors.
“They’re going to get taken care of,” Hanna said. “It’s just a shame that they have to go through the hassle of doing it.”
The Selah Fire Department sent four vehicles to the fire with 10 or 12 firefighters Tuesday night, he said.