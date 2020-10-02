SELAH, Wash. — Selah police are reminding residents to securely store their firearms after a 7-year-old boy was shot in the neck Wednesday.
Police went to a home in the 1100 block of West Goodlander Road around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, and found the boy with a gunshot wound, according to a police department news release. Paramedics took the boy to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital in Yakima, and he was transferred to a Seattle hospital, the release said.
Officers said the boy’s younger sibling got a handgun from a gun safe, and accidentally shot him, the release said. Police are investigating the incident.
Information on the boy’s condition or which hospital he was in was not available, but the release said the family was hopeful that he would fully recover.
“While this is a tragic incident, we are grateful that the circumstances were not worse than they are,” interim police Chief Eric Steen said in the release. “Please remember to keep your firearms locked up.”