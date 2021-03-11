A Selah police officer has been cited for driving under the influence after a crash in Yakima late Wednesday night.
Michael Negrete, a Selah police officer, crashed his personal vehicle into a fence near North 40th Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard shortly before midnight, said Yakima police Capt. Shawn Boyle. Negrete was alone in the car, and only had minor injuries, Boyle said.
Officers determined Negrete was under the influence and placed him under arrest, Boyle said.
“He was cooperative through the thing,” Boyle said.
Negrete’s case will be handled in Yakima Municipal Court, while Selah police will conduct an administrative review, Boyle said.
Negrete is on administrative leave while the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office conducts an investigation, City Administrator Don Wayman said.