A Selah man will spend 25 years in prison on federal child pornography charges.
Jason William Cathcart, 53, earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of producing child pornography in U.S. District Court. A count of possessing child pornography was dropped in return for his plea.
The sentence, set Monday by Judge Stanley A. Bastian, will run concurrently with a 10-year-to-life sentence for first-degree child molestation and second-degree incest in Yakima County Superior Court. Bastian initially sentenced Cathcart to 30 years but gave him credit for the five years he spent in the Yakima County jail since his arrest in 2016.
Cathcart was arrested in March 2016 after a witness told Selah police that they had caught Cathcart molesting a young child, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and state court documents. Cathcart turned himself in and pleaded guilty to the state charges in 2017.
Federal investigators seized Cathcart’s electronic devices and found more than 2,000 images of child pornography he made with two children, including the one he was accused of molesting in the state charges, federal prosecutors said.
Cathcart will serve his state sentence before being transferred to a federal penitentiary in Colorado for the remainder. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.