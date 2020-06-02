A 24 year-old Selah man is accused of hitting another man with a stolen pickup truck Sunday, according to Yakima police.
A man called police when he spotted his 1988 GMC pickup truck, which he said was stolen earlier that day. But the man lost sight of as it went down Powerhouse Drive near North 40th Avenue, according to a police probable cause affidavit.
A friend had spotted the truck at a storage facility on Fruitvale Boulevard around 1:30 p.m., and while the truck’s owner blocked the east gate of the storage site, the friend tried to hold the west gate closed, the affidavit said. When the gate opened, the driver sped through, scraping the man’s knee with the truck.
An officer spotted the truck on North 66th Avenue, and it sped off on West Lincoln Avenue as the officer tried to stop it, with the chase reaching speeds in excess of 70 mph. The officer broke off the chase at North 56th Avenue, the affidavit said.
Washington State Patrol troopers later found the truck behind the Denny’s restaurant in Union Gap. Police discovered a wallet in the truck with a state-issued ID card for the suspect, whom police said was also the same person seen driving the truck at the storage facility.
He was booked into the Yakima County jail Monday on suspicion of first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, possessing a stolen motor vehicle, possessing methamphetamine, eluding and reckless driving. Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld set bail at $50,000 during a preliminary appearance hearing Tuesday.