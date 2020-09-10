A 41-year-old Selah man already facing rape charges has been accused of another rape.
Audel Radillo-Contreas was accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in 2018 after the Washington State Patrol crime lab identified his DNA from samples taken from the victim, according to a Yakima police probable cause affidavit.
The Spokane-area girl had run away July 15, 2018, and met a man by train tracks in Yakima a couple days later who offered to buy her cigarettes, the affidavit said.
After going to a convenience store, the man then invited her back to his home in Selah, the affidavit said. At the house, the man used cocaine and sexually assaulted her, the affidavit said.
A sexual assault kit was turned over to the crime lab, which completed its analysis of DNA found on the woman, and in May the lab linked the sample to Radillo-Contreras.
At the time of his arrest Wednesday, Radillo-Contreras was out on $75,000 bail after being charged with second-degree rape and third-degree child rape, according to court documents.
At Thursday’s hearing in Yakima County Superior Court, Judge Richard Bartheld set bail at $100,000.
In the earlier case, a 15-year-old Yakima girl said she was raped when she went with her mother to Radillo-Contreras’ home. She said her mother had sex with Radillo-Contreras for money, court documents said.
Ten other men are charged with having sex with the girl, with police saying her mother made arrangements for men to have sex with her for drug money.
The 42-year-old woman has been charged with witness tampering, violating a protective order, distributing drugs to a minor, promoting the commercial sexual abuse of a minor, and nine counts each of commercial sex abuse of a minor and third-degree child rape.
The Yakima Herald-Republic is not publishing the woman’s name in order to protect the identity of her daughter, who is a sex-crime victim.