Defamation lawsuits filed by Selah’s city attorney against two Black Lives Matter activists have been dismissed.
In a stipulated agreement to settle the suits, Jose Rocha and Gabriel Fabian admitted that Facebook comments they made alleging D.R. “Rob” Case stalked a teenage girl were false, made without firsthand knowledge of the incident and portrayed the attorney in a false light.
Case, who filed the suits as a private individual, acknowledged that Rocha and Fabian’s statements were not made with malice and that he filed the lawsuits without giving either man a chance to take down the statements posted on social media.
Contacted Wednesday, Case declined to comment, citing a confidentiality provision in the settlement that barred all parties from discussing specifics.
Ryan McBrayer, the Seattle attorney who represented Rocha and Fabian, also said he could not comment on the details of the settlement.
Case filed the suits in Yakima County Superior Court in September, as the city was removing chalk art supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. Some of the chalk art also called for City Administrator Don Wayman’s ouster because of comments he made disparaging the anti-police-brutality movement.
Fabian and others, including Rocha, have drawn chalk art on the street outside his Lacey Avenue home, only to have it repeatedly erased by city crews, while Case has defended the city’s efforts under its anti-graffiti ordnance.
Fabian and Rocha went on Facebook July 27 and accused Case of following women and teenage girls who participated in protests around town to their homes.
In one post Fabian said police “confirmed” that Case was following women and girls, while Rocha posted an altered photo of Case, a picture of his car and called Case a “coffee creeper.”
Selah police said two residents running near Palmer Drive and Viewcrest Court at 8:30 a.m. July 27 saw a vehicle parked in the area, and the driver was watching them. One of the runners, a 17-year-old girl, said she recognized the car as one she saw parked outside Selah City Hall during a July 6 protest.
Officers, in a police report, said the car belonged to Case based on its license plate. Case told the officers he was driving around the area drinking coffee while waiting for an appointment he had with then-police Chief Richard Hayes, and that he was not watching or following anyone.
On their own Facebook page, Selah police said they determined nothing illegal or suspicious was happening, and denied that they had “confirmed” that Case was stalking people.
Case also filed a lawsuit against the anonymous creator of a parody Facebook page about him. That case has yet to be resolved.