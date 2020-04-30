A Sedro-Wooley man was injured following a car chase that began near the Cowiche Canyon Trail and ended in a crash on the Yakima Greenway early Thursday morning.
A Yakima County sheriff’s deputy spotted a possibly stolen 2018 Cadillac Escalade in the 500 block of Pioneer Way around 12:30 p.m., and the Escalade sped off when the deputy tried to pull it over, according to sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort.
Sheriff’s deputies and Washington State Patrol troopers continued the chase through West Valley and Yakima. At one point, pursuing officers performed three pursuit-intervention maneuvers designed to force a car off the road, but the driver kept going, WSP Trooper Chris Thorson said.
Troopers spiked the Escalade’s tires, Schilperoort said, but it kept going until it crashed at the Greenway parking lot by North 16th Avenue.
The Escalade went down the embankment near the Naches River, Thorson said, and the driver, 24-year-old Jerred Wisdom, was taken to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital with serious injuries. He was later transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Thorson said.
Wisdom had two outstanding state Department of Corrections warrants, according to a State Patrol news release, and further charges related to the chase are pending.